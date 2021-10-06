Wolves debrief: A long-awaited home win

Hee-chan Hwang of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

In reality, it has been two average performances but the team has defended resolutely to see out the victories, as moments of magic at the other end of the pitch has found the goals.

It certainly has not been perfect, but it is a good sign that Wolves have won without being at their best.

The Newcastle performance was more controlled than the Southampton one, but nonetheless Wolves have picked up three points and enter the international break in a strong position.

Hwang lights up Molineux

The two goals against Newcastle both came from Hwang Hee-chan in what was an impressive performance from the South Korean.

With the two strikes, they were extremely composed. The intelligent runs paid off as he was fed wonderfully by Raul Jimenez and then neatly found the bottom on both occasions – one with his right foot and one with his left.

But the goals aside, Hwang is a warrior of a footballer. He throws himself into situations and fights to regain possession. The 25-year-old is certainly not afraid of a tackle.

Then, when he is on the ball, he is very tidy on the ball and has a neat, close control. He is also explosive and races down the wing with conviction.

He carries the ball with intent and gets fans off their seats. Hwang is quickly becoming a fan favourite and two Molineux strikes will only help that.

Jimenez deserves another quick mention too, as his strength to keep hold of the ball and vision to find the pass created both goals for Hwang.

Team selection surprises

Against Southampton, Bruno Lage sprung some team selection surprises by leaving out Ruben Neves and Adama Traore – while Francisco Trincao was also dropped.

Coming into Newcastle, many expected the former two to come back in but of the three, Traore was the only player not to start.

Neves, rightly so, was brought back in and was industrious in his performances.

Bruno Lage, Manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers speaks with Joao Moutinho of Wolverhampton Wanderers. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

Trincao, however, failed to justify his inclusion. The forward blows hot and cold too often and drifts in and out of games. He fails to take games by the scruff of the neck.

But after starting the same team for the first five Premier League games, Lage has rung the changes in the last two games.

On a positive note, Lage is making Wolves unpredictable and it may help when facing opposition managers who are expecting a different side.

Equally, Wolves are losing some threat in not having Traore. Of course, rotation is important and he cannot play every game, but a time will come when he needs to start again to get the best out of him.

Lage needs to time that perfectly. One game too many and Wolves will find themselves desperate for what Traore offers in an upcoming game.

International break timing

Does this international break come at a good time for Wolves? It is a debate worth having.

Some will say that a team on a winning streak will be desperate for the Premier League to continue, with Villa away the next fixture.

But for Wolves, they may find the break useful.

Had they blown away Newcastle, this writer may feel differently, but with another average display it is obviously this team can get much better.

The break is an opportunity to regroup and take stock – something Lage and this team may benefit from.