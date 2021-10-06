Lessons to learn for Wolves’ pups

Wolves’ youngsters were in front and heading toward the knockout stages through Owen Hesketh’s first-half goal. But after Wolves academy product Harry Burgoyne pulled off a brilliant save to prevent the visitors doubling the lead, the League One hosts hit back to score three times in the final 18 minutes and snatch the win.

Wolves are still in with a chance of qualifying from the group but must now beat Crewe in their final fixture and hope results go their way elsewhere.

“But we thought the pressure would come and the physicality might tell and it did. We needed to find that second gear from 65-70 minutes but couldn’t. When we did go 2-1 down, we found it, so it was there. That is a lesson for them to learn, in those hard moments of games when you are under pressure you need to see it out. But it is to be expected. It is why we enter this competition.”