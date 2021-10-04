Conor Coady wants more after Wolves' first home victory

Conor Coady (Getty)

The England defender expects Bruno Lage’s side to keep improving following Saturday’s 2-1 victory at Molineux.

Coady said: “It’s huge for us. We said before the game that we wanted to build on last week with a first win at home and we’ve obviously been able to do that. I thought the lads were really good, but there’s a lot we’ve got to learn at the end of the game.

“When we’re winning the game, we’ve got to try and manage it better, because the way we managed it, I felt like we were defending at times when we didn’t really need to defend.

“But it’s all about learning and all about getting better and that’s what we’re trying to do every game and we’d rather be doing it while we’re winning as well.”

Coady added: “We’re excited and I think everybody associated with our football club is excited too.

“They’re two phenomenal footballers, but more importantly, they’re brilliant people as well,” he said.