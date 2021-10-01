Wolves captain Conor Coady: Raul Jimenez has shown bravery, courage and character

Raul Jimenez (Getty)

The 30-year-old fractured his skull 10 months ago and only returned to the field this season, netting his first goal since his comeback in the 1-0 win over Southampton on Sunday.

Jimenez revealed in August that he was told by doctors it was a 'miracle' he was still alive before he went on to make a full recovery – although he does need to wear protective headgear for the rest of his career.

And when asked how big that goal at St Mary's was for the striker, Coady said: "Incredible. The bravery, courage and character he's shown to come back.

"We believe in Raul every single day. He's an incredible footballer and it's a pleasure to work with him every single day because of what he brings – his attitude.

"He brings that to training. How to work, how to get better and how to make us all better as a club.

"We can all come together and say we're so, so proud of him, but that is like Raul all over again. What a goal it was and it deserved to win any game."

Jimenez raced to the away end after his goal and celebrated emphatically, showing a mixture of relief and delight after finding the net.

And Coady believes it will be a boost for his confidence going forward.

He added: "Without a doubt, scoring a goal makes you feel on top of the world. It makes us feel on top of the world!

"We're a very close-knit group and have all been through what he's been through with him for the last 10 months.

"It's a massive moment for him and for all of us. We're proud to work with him and the journey he's been on to get to this point.