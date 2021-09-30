Wolves' Conor Coady and John Ruddy attend retirement party for Molineux groundsman

Ken with members of his family and special guests Conor Coady and John Ruddy

After 16 years looking after the Molineux turf, Bates retired this week and Coady presented him with a framed shirt signed by the squad as he enjoyed a round of applause from the staff and players at Compton.

Former boss Mick McCarthy also sent him a video message before Bates enjoyed a retirement party at The Five Ways in Lower Gornal on Tuesday.

But to the surprise of his friends and family, skipper Coady and goalkeeper Ruddy arrived to celebrate with them.

Bates told the Express & Star: "I asked Conor if he'd come. Working at Compton you have breakfast with them and you're all part of one big family.

"I said my family and friends were coming and asked him to come along. He said 'no problem at all', there was no hesitation.

"They had photos with everyone and they were absolutely brilliant. They were there for over an hour and it was absolutely top quality, everybody had a great night.

"You cannot praise them enough. Tremendous. Conor Coady and John Ruddy are two of the nicest people you'll meet in football, they are fantastic."

Bates' son Rob added: "They had time for the grandkids and spoke about football. Conor spoke about the Euros and they chatted about past managers.