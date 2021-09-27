Southampton 0 Wolves 1 – Player ratings

Conor Coady (Getty)

Jose Sa - 8

A clean sheet and an assist for Sa, who also kept Wolves in it with a handful of superb saves. At times he did struggle playing out from the back, however.

Max Kilman - 7

Kilman continues to play on his unnatural right side and is still looking assured. Some nice and robust tackles throughout the contest

Conor Coady - 8

The captain has come in for some criticism but impressed on the south coast. Nice cross-field balls set up attacks, while he made some important last ditch tackles and blocks.

Romain Saiss - 7

Saiss had an average first half with some lapses in concentration but improved in the second half. He threw his body in the way to save his side.

Nelson Semedo - 6

Semedo should have scored within 50 seconds but then did not get into many more good attacking positions. Defensively he was OK but had some issues with Djenepo.

Joao Moutinho - 6

A steady showing from Moutinho who carried the ball well and found space.

Leander Dendoncker - 6

The midfielder bailed some team-mates out and marshalled well in the middle.

Fernando Marcal - 5

Marcal struggled in the first half to link with Hwang and his passing was wayward. Improved slightly in the second half.

Daniel Podence - 5

Podence failed to look after the ball in attacking areas and seemed slightly off the pace.

Hwang Hee-chan - 6

A hard-working performance from the South Korean who put himself about and tracked and pressed for his team. It did not quite work out in front of goal.

Raul Jimenez - 8

Jimenez took his goal superbly and looked back to his old self. Off the ball, he worked tirelessly for his team, particularly after his strike when Southampton put pressure on.

Substitutes

Adama Traore (for Podence, 70), Ruben Neves (for Hwang, 87), Ki-Jana Hoever (for Semedo, 87).