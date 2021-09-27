Fabio Silva scores as Wolves U23s lose to Sunderland

Fabio Silva (Getty)

The first team striker has found minutes hard to come by for Bruno Lage’s team so far this season, but he started for James Collins’ side last night at the Aggborough Stadium in order to get more game time under his belt.

The 19-year-old enjoyed some nice touches and flicks early on that got the small crowd excited, but Wolves fell behind after 12 minutes as Sunderland striker Will Harris smashed home an effort from 20 yards.

The hosts pushed for an equaliser and came close through both Luke Cundle and Chem Campbell, while an effort from Lewis Richards was almost turned into his own net by a Sunderland defender.

On the stroke of half-time Harry Birtwistle played Silva in and the forward cut inside neatly to finish low.

Immediately after half-time Silva almost got a second when he chased down the Sunderland goalkeeper, before Harris tucked home a second to restore the lead for the north east club.

Silva and Cundle both had chances late on but Wolves were unable to find an equaliser and after sending goalkeeper Louie Moulden up for a corner, Harris broke to pick up his hat-trick. The result saw Wolves pick up only their second loss in the Premier League 2 Division 2 this season, while it was only struggling Sunderland’s second victory in six games.