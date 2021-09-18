Steve Bull: Hwang Hee-chan has plenty to offer Wolves

Hee-chan Hwang of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

He will be absolutely delighted with his goal last week – you can’t get much better than that on a Wolves debut.

It may have only been a tap in, but they’re just as good as a 30-yard drive. As long as it goes into the net, none of us are bothered.

He will be so happy about it and his confidence will be flying high.

You can’t shout from the rooftops about him yet, he needs games to settle in and show what he’s like.

But he has something. He’s sharp, agile and knows where the net is. That’s all that matters because it’s all we’re lacking at the moment. We need people who can score the goals and fingers crossed he can deliver.

The man who created that Hwang goal, Daniel Podence, is also looking sharp.

He wants to send a message to say ‘I want to play week in, week out’ and he will only help his cause with his performances so far.

He’s a very talented and very skilful player. You can’t read what he does. Him one side, with Adama Traore the other, that will scare other teams. But you also have Francisco Trincao and Hwang to add in there.

When I was playing it made me work harder knowing someone wanted my shirt, so it’s also good for this squad. It pushes the team harder and further.

Finally, getting that first win will do this group wonders for their confidence too.

I don’t care how they score their goals, whether it’s an own goal or off someone’s shoulder or shin – as long as it’s a goal!

Look at the pictures of Conor Coady when the goal went in, he celebrated in front of the Wolves fans like it was the last goal they’ll ever score. It was unbelievable.

They got the goals and the win and now it’s all about kicking on from here, that’s the next stage.