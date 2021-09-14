Bruno Lage hails Wolves' Hwang Hee-chan welcome

Hee-chan Hwang (Wolves/Getty)

The old gold faithful have enjoyed what they have seen from Lage’s attacking style so far and created a carnival atmosphere away at Watford on Saturday.

Hwang, coming off the bench for his first Wolves appearance, netted the second goal in the 2-0 win and Lage has thanked the supporters for the reception they gave him – as well as backing him to be a force at the club.

“It was very good for him,” Lage said.

“From the first day I heard very good things about Wolves and the way the people receive the staff and the players. The way the players receive the young players.

“Every time it’s a good environment. It happened with me three months ago when I arrived and it happened with him (Hwang).

“He was welcomed because he’s a good player, a top player. It’s important for us to have these kind of players.

“For me as a manager, we need this kind of player to manage the game in the way we want to play.

“We felt that Adama can change things, with Trincao, and we change things with Hwang and Daniel to find space in between the lines and link the game more with Raul.

“That’s why it’s important for us to have a different profile of player, but in the same way competitive. They know they cannot relax. They need to continue to work hard to earn minutes.

“We don’t have too much time to train with him. He arrived after a flight of 16 hours on Thursday, so we don’t have too much time.

“But I know the player because I followed his time in Austria and then in Germany. When the name appeared it was clear we could put him in our squad because he’s one guy to help us.”

Hwang certainly adds quality and attacking depth to the squad and when asked about that debut goal, skipper Conor Coady said: “It’s incredible. He’s a great fella.

“He’s improving every day. He hasn’t trained much with us at the minute but you can see how sharp he is, how much he runs, how aggressive he is. He’s pressing people and has quality on the ball as well.