Bruno Lage reiterates Wolves belief after victory at Watford

A Watford own goal and a strike from debutant Hwang Hee-chan handed Wolves their first victory of the campaign after a good performance at Vicarage Road.

After good displays in their opening games, but three 1-0 defeats, Lage was asked if this win was a relief and the boss was keen to say that he always had belief it would come.

Lage said: “I don’t feel the team played the way they (usually) play, it’s a question of time for the goals and to have the first three points.

“The most important thing, I said at the beginning, is that we don’t change our pathway. We know what we have to do.

“We want to play this way, create chances and score goals. So, no (it is not a relief). My ambition is the same.

“My feeling is the same since the first day, the way we played against Leicester.

“It’s not a question of being relieved or not. It’s a question of belief, our work and our players.”

Watford winger Ismaila Sarr had an impressive first half and was causing Fernando Marcal and Romain Saiss issues on their left flank.

But in the second half the forward was kept quiet, and when asked how he addressed that problem at half-time, Lage added: “First of all, I think we started very well, the first 15 or 20 minutes. We controlled everything.

“Then they balanced the game a little bit. They had two good situations, especially for their right side, and we didn’t control the space well.

“As you saw, after half-time we started to press in a different way and took that space. We talked with Marcal, Saiss and Joao to resolve that problem. They put three men there and they had space on that side.