Dan McNamara delighted at Wolves Women’s unbeaten start

Wolves Women boss Dan McNamara (Credit: Wolves)

It was a top-of-the-table clash on Sunday with both teams coming into the game with three wins and a draw from their opening four fixtures.

Wolves started the contest strongly and came close through both Summer Holmes and Amber Hughes. Eventually the deadlock was broken on the hour mark – in fortuitous fashion. Anna Morphet swung the ball in from distance on the left side and watched the ball lob Forest goalkeeper Emily Batty and crash into the net.

Morphet looked on in shock as she inadvertently put Wolves ahead and the old gold and black survived late pressure to hold onto the lead.

The result maintains their unbeaten start to the season in which they are yet to concede a goal.

McNamara said: “I’m delighted for the girls. Week in, week out they are turning up and putting in performances like that, they’re remarkable – a credit to themselves and a credit to the football club.

“We thought it was really tough the last two weeks. We’ve had to adapt to training on a Tuesday and a Thursday because the girls really struggled with the tempo when playing three games in a week.

“It affected them and it’s only to be expected as you move up the leagues but to put in a performance like that, I thought it was tremendous. From the word go, I thought we were absolutely outstanding.