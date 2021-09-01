Romain Saiss confident Wolves goals and wins will come

Romain Saiss (Getty)

Bruno Lage’s team emerged empty-handed from their opening three Premier League matches despite impressive performances, losing all three by the same 1-0 scoreline.

Wolves have paid the price for their inability to score, registering 57 attempts on goal this term without finding the net.

Lage’s men now face Watford after the international break with defender Saiss insisting spirits remain high even though results have not gone their way.

He said: “We are really happy and enjoying the way we are playing.

“Offensively we will take risks, it doesn’t matter who the opponent is. We will play the same way.

“We just have to keep going and the results will come. We are in a good way. We are disappointed with the results but what we are doing on the pitch is good. The results will come, I am confident.”

Under Lage, Wolves have become more expansive than under his predecessor, Nuno Espirito Santo, yet were still able to control large portions of home matches against Tottenham and Manchester United.

Sunday’s defeat to the latter was arguably their most impressive showing of the season so far but Mason Greenwood’s controversial strike 10 minutes from time proved the only goal of the game.

Saiss had Wolves’ best chance to score with the game goalless but after seeing his initial header saved by David De Gea, the Morocco international was unable to convert the follow-up with the United goalkeeper making an incredible point-blank stop.

“It was a great chance to score,” admitted Saiss. “I watched a clip in the dressing room (after the game) and it was a fantastic save from the goalkeeper.

“I tried to shoot on the side and he saved it. He was really quick. I am disappointed but that is football. We have to keep going and can’t give up.

“We have just been missing goals. We respect the plan we did before in our training sessions.

“We create a lot of good chances and we have to score. But we also know against these kind of teams (like Manchester United) if you don’t score you can be in trouble. It is all about details. We did everything well except finding the goal.”

Saiss believes Wolves can take solace in the fact they have played three of the tougher teams in the Premier League during the opening month, after starting the campaign with a 1-0 defeat at Leicester.

The next set of fixtures would appear to offer the chance to kick-start the season with the trip to Watford followed by matches against Brentford, Southampton and Newcastle.

Saiss said: “I think we have played very well against three good teams. They are three teams who are going to play in Europe this season.

“We did everything well in every game but the difference is we have to score. We had so many chances.

“It is not as though we have been shooting from everywhere. They have been good chances, one-v-one, with the goalkeeper.