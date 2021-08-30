Wolves 0 Manchester United 1 - Player Ratings

Wolves vs Manchester United (Getty)

JOSE SA

Had done well to get Wolves up the pitch with quick throws, but he should have done better with Greenwood’s winner. Let the shot through too easily. Has to go down as a poor piece of goalkeeping.

Error 5

MAX KILMAN

Has grown into a solid, dependable presence in the back three. Assured with the ball. Deserving of his place.

Solid 8

CONOR COADY

Did well to slow down Greenwood as the United man raced forward for what could have been a clear opening.

Excelled 7

ROMAIN SAISS

Defended valiantly throughout, too, but somehow failed to find the net. Was denied not once but twice by De Gea from point-blank range. Impeccable keeping, but he should have scored.

Valiant 7

NELSON SEMEDO

An energetic display from the wing-back. Barely troubled by Sancho and helped out going forward whenever he could.

Lively 7

RUBEN NEVES

Controversy surrounded United’s winner after Neves was on the receiving end of a Pogba lunge. Did well in the first half to nullify United and gave his all.

Gave his all 8

JOAO MOUTINHO

Also covered lots of ground in the middle of the park. Got forward at times, volleying over from Jimenez’s cross.

Worked hard 7

MARCAL

Does not have the searing pace to beat players but is always available for a pass. Composed figure and a grafter too.

Graft 7

FRANCISCO TRINCAO

Very unlucky to be denied a first Wolves goal early on after surging past Fred and slotting towards the corner – only for Wan-Bissaka to make a brilliant last-ditch block. Snatched at another chance but carried the ball with grace.

Graceful 8

RAUL JIMENEZ

Had a few moments, including a shot from a tight angle which forced a save, but is still getting back to full sharpness.

Faded 6

ADAMA TRAORE

Too hot for United to handle in the first period – and Fred in particular. Was a continuous threat and, hopefully, goals will come for the Spaniard.

Threat 8

SUBSTITUTES