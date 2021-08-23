Wolves 0-1 Spurs – Player ratings

Japhet Tanganga and Adama Traore battle for the ball. Photo: David Davies/PA Wire.

Jose Sa - 6

Although he gave away the penalty, Sa was left stranded by poor defending. His shot-stopping was superb in this game too, particularly in the second half.

Max Kilman - 7

A fairly comfortable display from Kilman who looked after the ball well and carried it out of defence with confidence.

Conor Coady - 6

Coady’s lack of pace hindered him, while he misjudged the ball one or twice. None of his errors were punished and he commanded the back-line.

Romain Saiss - 5

Positionally, Saiss struggled. He was caught out in behind too often and made life difficult for his defensive partners.

Nelson Semedo - 6

Semedo took up dangerous positions but his final ball and decision-making left a lot to be desired. Too many chances were wasted on his flank. Defensively, however, he did well.

Ruben Neves - 7

A poor pass from Neves led to the goal, but otherwise he marshalled the midfield superbly. He controlled the middle of the park nicely against some good opposition.

Joao Moutinho - 6

On the ball, Moutinho impressed, looking after it and recycling it effectively, but off the ball he was unable to leave his mark in an attempt to press Spurs.

Fernando Marcal - 7

Marcal linked up with Traore well and also put in some hefty challenges. He is an all-action wing-back.

Francisco Trincao - 5

Trincao is clearly talented and had some nice touches on the ball but he was too lightweight in the challenge and took too much time to make a decision on the ball.

Adama Traore - 8

Traore was, by far, the best player on the pitch. Electric, dangerous, strong, fast. He was a nightmare for the defenders.

Raul Jimenez - 6

The star striker was slightly laboured and isolated against Spurs and struggled to make an impact in front of goal.

Substitutes

Leander Dendoncker (for Moutinho, 72), Rayan Ait-Nouri (for Saiss, 84), Fabio Silva (for Trincao, 84).