Wolves 0-1 Spurs – Player ratings

Jose Sa - 6
Although he gave away the penalty, Sa was left stranded by poor defending. His shot-stopping was superb in this game too, particularly in the second half.
Max Kilman - 7
A fairly comfortable display from Kilman who looked after the ball well and carried it out of defence with confidence.
Conor Coady - 6
Coady’s lack of pace hindered him, while he misjudged the ball one or twice. None of his errors were punished and he commanded the back-line.
Romain Saiss - 5
Positionally, Saiss struggled. He was caught out in behind too often and made life difficult for his defensive partners.
Nelson Semedo - 6
Semedo took up dangerous positions but his final ball and decision-making left a lot to be desired. Too many chances were wasted on his flank. Defensively, however, he did well.
Ruben Neves - 7
A poor pass from Neves led to the goal, but otherwise he marshalled the midfield superbly. He controlled the middle of the park nicely against some good opposition.
Joao Moutinho - 6
On the ball, Moutinho impressed, looking after it and recycling it effectively, but off the ball he was unable to leave his mark in an attempt to press Spurs.
Fernando Marcal - 7
Marcal linked up with Traore well and also put in some hefty challenges. He is an all-action wing-back.
Francisco Trincao - 5
Trincao is clearly talented and had some nice touches on the ball but he was too lightweight in the challenge and took too much time to make a decision on the ball.
Adama Traore - 8
Traore was, by far, the best player on the pitch. Electric, dangerous, strong, fast. He was a nightmare for the defenders.
Raul Jimenez - 6
The star striker was slightly laboured and isolated against Spurs and struggled to make an impact in front of goal.
Substitutes
Leander Dendoncker (for Moutinho, 72), Rayan Ait-Nouri (for Saiss, 84), Fabio Silva (for Trincao, 84).
Not used: Ruddy, Hoever, Marques, Cundle, Gibbs-White, Campbell.