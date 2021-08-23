Spurs keen on Wolves winger Adama Traore

Adama Traore (Getty)

The Spanish winger impressed against the London side on Sunday but was on the wrong end of a 1-0 loss at Molineux.

Now, former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is eager to raid his old club for Traore's services.

The Express & Star understands that despite Spurs' interest in him, there have been no direct talks with Wolves or any bid made.

Reports elsewhere have suggested that Nuno's side would be keen on a loan move with the view to a £40million permanent switch, but the Express & Star understands that Wolves would not entertain a temporary move.

It is believed Spurs would like to complete the move cheaply, and could offer £40million in the form of small, staggered payments – similar to the structure of Diogo Jota's sale to Liverpool.

Wolves would only be tempted to part ways with Traore if a significant transfer fee was proposed, with the winger currently running down his contract.

The 25-year-old has two years left on his deal and has been negotiating a new one for some time – and he turned down Wolves' latest offer late last year.

Considering Wolves' spending constraints this summer, and Traore's contract situation, they could be tempted to sell if the deal was right.