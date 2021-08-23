Forest v Wolves preview – Bruno Lage condemns fixture congestion

Bruno Lage. Photo: David Davies/PA Wire.

Wolves faced Tottenham at Molineux on Sunday, as the London club played on Thursday in the Europa Conference League.

The club then appealed to have their Carabao Cup fixture with Forest played on Wednesday to give them more time to prepare, but with the T20 cricket being played at nearby Trent Bridge that appeal was rejected.

As a result, Wolves will now play tonight and have just over 48 hours between the two fixtures – prompting Lage to question the decision.

When asked for his reaction at having to play so soon after the Spurs game, Lage said: “I don’t want to go that way. I just said it was a strange decision.

“Why we play today, on Sunday? Because Tottenham play on Thursday and they have the three days to recover and prepare for the game. It’s not our fault we play Sunday.

“Nottingham Forest don’t have their stadium available to play, it’s not our fault.

“In the middle of this question: Tottenham have the three days, Nottingham Forest continue to play at home and we are in the middle and no attention on us.

“My players, the club and the fans from Wolves, in the end, no-one thinks about us. That’s the only thing I want to say.

“In the end, we think about everything and they don’t think about us. That’s why, for me, it’s a strange decision.

“In the same way, now you guys can understand why the pre-season I did a lot of games and some games with that space. One day or two days to play a lot of games because I know this.

“We don’t have time to argue, we just have time to go on and play. After these two games, we’re going to see the players because I don’t want to put anyone at risk and try to play with the best team on Tuesday against Forest.”

Lage is expected to make some changes to the team but also referenced his small squad size, which may indicate that several first-team players may keep their place.

He was also keen to add that he will take the competition seriously, with it a good opportunity to win silverware.

“The most important game is the next,” Lage added.

“We will work hard and prepare the game against Nottingham Forest for the league cup the same way we prepare against Leicester and Tottenham.”

Meanwhile, Pedro Neto’s fitness is still up in the air with the head coach yet to give an update on his condition.

Reports have suggested he has suffered a setback in his recovery from a broken kneecap.

However, Lage did reveal that Willy Boly and Daniel Podence have returned to training.

He said: “The important thing, all of us have a good relationship in our departments and all of us are working hard to bring, as soon as possible, the players with us.