Conor Coady: Everyone at Wolves can improve

Conor Coady. Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

Bruno Lage’s side fell to a 1-0 defeat yesterday but dominated large parts of the game, without taking any of the several chances they created.

Some slack defending allowed Dele Alli to win and score a penalty, while a lack of a clinical edge at the other end made them pay – and Coady has challenged every player to ‘get better’.

He said: “We can always do more. We’ll look back and see what we can do more.

“Everyone on that pitch can do more, it’s not certain individuals it’s every single person.

“We’re there to help. Whether it’s the final ball, whatever it may be.

“It’s up to all of us to improve and get better. We’ll look at what we’ve done.

“On first reflections we were outstanding from start to finish and it’s really disappointing not to come away with anything.

“It’s really hard to take, we felt it last week as well.

“I thought we were outstanding from start to finish. We were high, aggressive and created a lot of chances.

“We were aggressive in the tackle and were a lot higher up the pitch – it’s something we’ve been working on since the gaffer came in, who has been fantastic.

“It’s massively disappointing because we want to be winning games. We can take pride from the performance but I’d rather be stood here with three points.”

Jose Sa gave away the penalty but impressed with some wonderful saves, particularly in the second half.

And Coady was full of praise for the goalkeeper, insistitng he has settled in perfectly at Wolves since moving from Olympiacos.

Coady added: “Incredible. A fantastic person, a fantastic character and brilliant personality.

“He’s a fantastic person to have in the changing room. He talks, he’s a funny lad and he’s been fantastic. A real presence behind the defence.

“He’s been brilliant today and we know what he can do as a goalkeeper.”

Meanwhile, it was also a return to competitive action at Molineux for Raul Jimenez.

The star striker has recovered well from his fractured skull injury and was delighted to walk out to a full stadium again.

He said: “For them and for us it has been almost a year and a half, more or less. We’ve been waiting for this moment and we wanted to give them the happiness of winning, but this is football.

“Sometimes it happens like this. We have to keep working because we have another match on Tuesday and we have to get up and keep going. I think since the beginning (I would be back) – I never took my eyes away from that.

“I wanted to be here again and with all the fans. We deserved more but this is football.”

Coady added: “Our crowd are everything to us, we’ve missed them like you wouldn’t believe last season.

“We don’t put excuses on things, but last season was tough and not having the Wolves crowd behind us was even harder.