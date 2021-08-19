Wolves' Raul Jimenez donates signed boots to raise money for brain injury charity

Raul Jimenez (Getty)

The Mexican striker has recently returned to competitive football for Wolves after suffering an horrific fractured skull injury in November.

Now, Jimenez has donated a pair of signed match worn boots to raise money for Headway – the brain injury association.

The UK-wide charity works to improve people’s lives after suffering from a brain injury.

“The doctors treating me said it was a miracle (for me to still) be there,” Jimenez said.

“When my skull fractured, the bone broke and there was a little bit of bleeding inside the brain. It was pushing my brain to the inside.

“I feel fortunate to not only be here, but also to have made such a good recovery. I am lucky to be back playing again, but I know other people who sustain brain injuries are not so lucky.

“That’s why I am supporting Headway’s work to improve life after brain injury. I hope all footballs fans will either bid on my boots or donate to the charity to help this worthwhile cause.”

An auction to win the boots is now live and ends on August 22. It can be viewed by visiting: bidlive.net/?aid=97.