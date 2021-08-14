Bruno Lage: Wolves did not deserve to lose

Bruno (Getty)

Jamie Vardy's smart strike late in the first half was enough to earn the Foxes all three points on Lage's maiden game in charge.

But Wolves piled on the pressure in the second half and should have found the net as several chances fell by the wayside.

Although the head coach was disappointed with the final result, he was pleased to see his side take on board his philosophy.

Lage said: "We followed the plan. First of all to be aggressive.

"In the first half we didn't find the space between the lines to play. Our plan was to bring our midfielders near our centre-backs, have the other midfielders come and find the space between lines and then create our chances.

"In a defensive way, in the first 25 minutes, we controlled everything and after we found that space two or three times. In the transition we have a good situation for Adama (Traore).

"They scored but at the break I said to my players 'the way we are watching the game, if we have the passes between the lines we will create a lot of problems for them'.

"They came with the pressure, we put the ball between the lines, and it's very hard to defend. We did well in that situation.

"We created a lot of chances and we deserved more. We played well.

"It's my first game and it's the way I wanted to play the game. We followed the plan.

"I am confident with the process because I think this team can grow up and our game can improve, but I'm disappointed with the result."

Despite Wolves' attacking prowess, Leicester also threatened on the break with only some last-ditch tackles from Conor Coady and Max Kilman denying them a second goal.

But Lage felt his side contained the hosts fairly well and their inability to find the net was their own downfall.

"When you go up to try and press, the space can appear between defenders and midfielders or in your back," he added.

"A player like Vardy, with his runs between defenders, had our attention. The way we managed and controlled him was good, because in the space they didn't create any chances.

"After that situation in the cross, a top player like him can score goals. He had one chance and he scored. We had more chances than Leicester and we didn't score.

"In the end the result is more important but with the way we played and the chances we created, we deserved more.