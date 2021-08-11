Morgan Gibbs-White backed for big Wolves impact

Wolves skipper Conor Coady has hailed ‘fantastic’ Morgan Gibbs-White and insists this season could be his breakthrough year.

Morgan Gibbs-White(Getty)
The midfielder has stood-out in pre-season with some impressive performances, despite largely coming off the bench.

He has had a mixed Wolves career to date but at only 21-years-old, boss Bruno Lage sees him as an important first team player.

And Coady insists Gibbs-White’s ability to listen and learn will help him shine this season.

“Morgan has been fantastic, but more importantly he’s a fantastic person,” Coady told the Express & Star.

“I’ve mentioned before about players willing to learn, and he’s a prime example of that.

“He’s been brilliant in pre-season. Every single day in training he’s lively. He’s trying to get on the ball and learn from, not just from the manager, but all he players as well.

“He’s still a young player and he recognises that because he’s learning every single day.

“He’s a fantastic footballer, a talented player, and we can’t ask any more of him in pre-season.

“He is one of the ones who is trying to learn every day, he’s been brilliant.”

When asked if it could be the midfielder’s breakthrough year, Coady added: “Without a doubt. He’s a brilliant person but also a fantastic footballer.

“This is the football club he’s grown up supporting and playing for, so he knows all about the football club.”

