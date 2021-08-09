Wolves talks ongoing with Atletico Madrid over the sale of Rafa Mir

Rafa Mir (AMA)

The striker, who joined Wolves in 2018 and has spent the last three seasons out on loan, has attracted interest in his home country after netting 16 goals last season for Spanish top flight side Huesca.

Now, La Liga champions Atletico are in talks to sign the forward.

Reports suggest a bid in the region of £12million has been made and that Mir is close to securing his move.

But the Express & Star understands there is still some work to do before a deal is close to being agreed – however it is believed Mir is keen on a move away from Molineux.

Meanwhile, Club Brugge have made a £4million bid for Owen Otasowie.

The midfielder turned down a new Wolves contract last week amid interest from Anderlecht and Wolfsburg.