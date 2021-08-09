Wolves fans angry at Graham Hughes stand closure

Molineux (AMA)

Bruno Lage's men kick off their Premier League campaign away to Leicester on Saturday, before welcoming Spurs and Manchester United to Molineux this month.

But the club has confirmed that the 800-seat Graham Hughes stand will be out of action for those two fixtures after a structural inspection 'highlighted a number of issues that needed to be addressed'.

The stand will now undergo remedial work, with Wolves aiming to have it completed in time for the Brentford game on September 18.

As a temporary structure, the stand has regular checks from an external agency to ensure it is safe.

General manager of commercial operations, Vinny Clark, sent an email out to supporters on the weekend explaining the situation and insisted it could not be avoided.

He said: "The stand had passed all of its tests up until one very recently, in the last few weeks. Upon the failure of the most recent test, there was physically no way to have the requisite work done in time for the start of the season.

"The general sentiment appears to be that the club have been negligent and have had 18 months to conduct this work, but the reality is that this is a recent issue and no amount of planning or preparation could have avoided it. The stand was deemed fit for use just a few weeks ago, but only upon the recent test failure have we been faced with the issue.