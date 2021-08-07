Steve Bull: It’s up to the other players now at Wolves

Willy Boly (Wolves/Getty)

He was a big miss last year when he was injured quite a bit. He’s a big figure, massive for Wolves at the back and he’s demanding.

You can tell when he’s not in the side and if he does miss the opening game of the season it will be a blow. But, it’s up to the other players now to step up to the plate and say ‘if Boly is out, I’m having his shirt, full stop’.

All through the squad you need fresh players and Bruno says he wants every position covered by another man, which makes sense.

It’s all about competition and we need that in every position on the field.

Even when Boly is fit, though, I think we still need to sign another player in his position.

We’ve said all along that Wolves need an imposing centre-half who has done it in the Premier League.

We can have youngsters all day long, but you need the experience as well to bring these youngsters on. I believe we also need another central midfielder. With Bruno coming in, he’ll know where he wants to strengthen and whether the players he has are good enough.

He’s had a good two months with the squad and he will know the different strengths of each player in midfield – who is box-to-box, who will sit and who can tackle.

He can have youth in the side and they’ll run and run all day long, but you need people go steady the ship.

Moutinho has done that over the years and Wolves now need someone to follow in his footsteps.

Formations are always a talking point but for me, when we play with three at the back we have outlets on the left and right side where Coady can spray the ball 40 yards.