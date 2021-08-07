Pre-season: Wolves 0 Celta Vigo 1 - Report

Wolves in action against Celta Vigo (Wolves/Getty)

The hosts started poorly and allowed the Spanish opposition to dominate the ball and pass it around with ease. Eventually, Iago Aspas put them ahead from the penalty spot.

But in the second half Wolves came alive and a string of big chances saw them come incredibly close to finding the net. The post denied them too as they should have netted two or three times throughout the half.

In the end, however, they fell to defeat with Aspas’ strike the difference.

Bruno Lage named a strong Wolves team with the Premier League season only a week away, and he stuck with the 3-4-3 formation from his previous two friendlies.

Nelson Semedo was not involved in the squad after coming into contact with someone who contracted Covid-19. The defender is isolating but will be free in time for the Leicester fixture.

That meant Ki-Jana Hoever started at right-wing-back, while Fernando Marcal occupied the left side.

Around nine months after his horrifying fractured skull injury, Raul Jimenez made his return to Molineux and started as a lone striker with Adama Traore and Francisco Trincao either side of him.

Despite the Wolves fans creating a good atmosphere, the game did not start with a high tempo. After 10 minutes there was very little to separate the two teams, with both displaying some wayward passes and no clear-cut chances.

The visitors did open Wolves up twice in quick succession shortly after, however, but a poor cross from Santiago Mina on the first one, and a block from Conor Coady on the second, denied Celta Vigo.

Wolves had some flashes themselves with Traore keen to get on the ball, but referee Jon Moss harshly gave fouls against him on several occasions.

On the other flank, Trincao was having a much better game compared to the rest of his pre-season, which has been poor. The Barcelona loanee was lively and had some nice touches to release team-mates.

Just after the half-hour mark Celta Vigo took the lead. Romain Saiss was caught out in behind and stretched for the ball in the box, but without making connection he brought down Mina and referee Moss pointed to the spot.

Former Liverpool striker Aspas stepped up and sent Jose Sa the wrong way to make it 1-0.

Following the goal, Wolves struggled to gain any control of the ball and, in turn, failed to create anything in the final third.

The Spanish opponents played the ball around nicely and eased to a half-time lead.

Within the first minute of the second half Wolves were almost level when Traore got to the byline and crossed. It deflected into the path of Jimenez who took an instinctive stab at it, but saw the ball trickle just wide of the post.

The intensity was far higher from Wolves who pressed aggressively and attacked with intent. Marcal should have scored, too, when he was free at the back post but saw his first and his follow up effort both blocked. Trincao’s follow-up was then diverted wide.

The chances kept coming for Wolves who had several attempts on goal, without scoring. The best fell to Traore who, after some beautiful link-up play with Hoever, charged into the box and saw his near post shot just tipped over the bar.

Jimenez then smashed the post with an effort inside the box, as Wolves pushed for an equaliser.

Nolito should have added a second for Celta Vigo, however, when he was played through on goal. He decided to cut inside and play to Aspas though, who produced a tame shot that was easy for substitute goalkeeper John Ruddy.

It was then Max Kilman’s turn and the defender should have equalised. He met a Trincao corner but diverted his unmarked header over the bar from five yards.

Wolves pushed for an equaliser in the final stages but could not find it and ended their pre-season with a 1-0 loss.

Teams

Wolves: Sa (Ruddy, 45), Saiss, Coady, Kilman, Hoever, Moutinho (Dendoncker, 45), Neves, Marcal (Ait-Nouri, 77), Traore (Gibbs-White, 70), Trincao (Cutrone, 77), Jimenez (Silva, 77).

Subs not used: Marques, Estrada, Cundle, Campbell.

Celta Vigo: Dituro, Mallo, Mina, Mendez, Fontan, Galan (Dominguez, 69), Aidoo, Tapia, Suarez (Beltran, 82), Nolito (Cervi, 69), Aspas (Solari, 82).