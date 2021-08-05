Wolves will continue to take knee ahead of games

Ruben Neves of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Daniel Podence of Wolverhampton Wanderers take a knee (AMA)

They began making this stance in June 2020 and continued it last season as they highlighted the issue of racism in sport and society.

Now, Wolves will join their 19 league rivals in taking the knee before kick-off.

In a tweet, the club said: “Our players, along with those from all other clubs in the Premier League, will continue to take the knee as a symbol of our opposition to racism.

“There is no room for racism in our society and now more than ever, we must remain united and committed against it.”

The move has been ‘wholeheartedly supported’ by the Premier League – as players and match officials will also wear a No Room For Racism sleeve badge on their shirts.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: “The Premier League, our clubs, players and match officials have a long-standing commitment to tackle racism and all forms of discrimination.

“Following our club captains’ meeting, that collective commitment was reaffirmed and the Premier League will continue to support the players’ strong voice on this important issue.