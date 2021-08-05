Wolves launch 2021/2 Castore away kit

Wolves 2021/2 Castore away kit (credit Getty/Wolves)

The grey and black design is now available to pre-order in both replica and professional jerseys.

The Castore logo is printed in Wolves gold, alongside the club’s iconic badge.

Professional shirts are are for sale at £100 each with replicas priced at £55.

The club says, "the away shirt sees tonal greys and blacks combine and brought to life with flecks of Wolves gold through a modern and aggressive pattern, mirroring the club’s playing style."

The pink away goalkeeper jersey is also available to purchase and incorporates the same fabric pattern found in the outfield kits.