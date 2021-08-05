Wolves launch 2021/2 Castore away kit

By Nathan Judah

Wolves have launched their first ever Castore away kit for the 2021/2 season.

Wolves 2021/2 Castore away kit (credit Getty/Wolves)
The grey and black design is now available to pre-order in both replica and professional jerseys.

The Castore logo is printed in Wolves gold, alongside the club’s iconic badge.

Professional shirts are are for sale at £100 each with replicas priced at £55.

The club says, "the away shirt sees tonal greys and blacks combine and brought to life with flecks of Wolves gold through a modern and aggressive pattern, mirroring the club’s playing style."

The pink away goalkeeper jersey is also available to purchase and incorporates the same fabric pattern found in the outfield kits.

What do you think?

