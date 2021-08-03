Wolves defence woes dominate pre-season talking points

Willy Boly (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images). Yerson Mosquera (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

New boss Bruno Lage has been putting his players through tough training sessions, both at home and during the Marbella training camp, and often with two sessions a day.

The friendlies have come thick and fast, too, and a 1-1 draw with Stoke, followed by a 2-1 win over Coventry, throws up many talking points for supporters.

Injury concerns

With Willy Boly and Owen Otasowie already sidelined, Wolves could do without any more injuries on what is already a squad needing additions.

The players got through the Stoke fixture unharmed, in a game Lage named essentially his strongest team, but it was a different story against Coventry.

Yerson Mosquera, who started and came off at half-time against Stoke, started again yesterday and lasted 33 minutes before withdrawing with injury.

His replacement, Hugo Bueno, lasted 11 minutes before he too limped off.

Although Bueno is not a huge miss for the squad, considering he is a youngster vying for minutes, Mosquera has featured heavily in pre-season and could be a blow.

With Boly out, too, he may have been in line for a start against Celta Vigo and perhaps Leicester.

Although Wolves are not short on centre-back cover, they cannot afford to build up injuries in that department with supporters already calling for signings.

Formations of old

Lage’s style is chalk and cheese to that of Nuno Espirito Santo’s, but these two games have seen him return to a formation favourite of the former manager.

The new boss has tried a three-at-the-back formation at times in pre-season, but he has preferred a 4-4-2 or 4-2-3-1 up to this point – similar to the system he utilised at Benfica.

The switch to 3-4-3 may be down to injuries in attacking areas, with Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence still to return – particularly as Rayan Ait-Nouri and Morgan Gibbs-White have had to occupy those areas, when they are better suited elsewhere.

But, it could also be that Lage is preparing another system to give his side a unique and adaptable edge ahead of the Premier League season.

The problem, however, is that these two friendlies proved the system has similar problems to last year.

Wolves struggled to cut through the thirds, particularly through midfield, and utilise the wing-backs effectively.

It does not lend itself well to Lage’s high-pressing style as too many gaps open up in defence.

Traore brilliance

Since returning from his Euros break Adama Traore has been superb.

In 45 minutes against Stoke he was electric and dangerous, while his 61 minutes against Coventry proved him to be Wolves’ most dangerous asset.

He rode challenges with conviction, got into dangerous areas and linked up with his team-mates well.

With other wingers injured Traore will be essential to this team. Quite simply, without him this current squad will struggle.