Raul Jimenez ready to adapt to Bruno’s philosophy

Raul Jimenez (Photo: Wolves/Getty)

The Mexican striker revealed how he has been getting to know the new head coach through frequent one-to-one chats during pre-season.

Lage took the reins at Molineux following Nuno Espirito Santo’s departure at the end of last season and Jimenez believes players must be willing to adapt to what is likely to be a more open, attacking style.

He said: “It is different because every manager has their opinion or style of play to see the game.

“At the end we are footballers. We have to adapt. We are playing in a different way but it is football and we have to adapt, to learn what he wants and put it on the pitch.”

Nuno was responsible for taking Wolves from the Championship to the top half of the Premier League and quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Former Benfica boss Lage was confirmed as his successor in June and has been busy implementing his own ideas since the squad returned for pre-season taining a month ago.

Jimenez said: “This is football. The time passes and the coaches, managers and players change.

“We are not going to be here forever. Having a new manager, I know him and have been here since the pre-season started.

“I think we now have a good relationship. Every time he wants to speak to us, be close with us. He wants to know how we are, what we want to improve and how we feel comfortable.

“Sometimes I have been in touch with him, every time I feel something or he feels something about the team, he comes to me and I am there.

“It is really good to have those conversations since the beginning of pre-season. He told me he was going to take care of me. Pre-season was for me to get used to it and then we go again.”

Jimenez, who has recently returned from an extended lay-off after suffering a fractured skull last season, continued: “We are preparing ourselves for the season. At the start it is hard to get the base. It has been a long time for me especially. Seven months and then one month off. It has been hard but I think we are getting there.