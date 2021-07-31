Wolves 1877 Trust taking part in national review of the game

Wolves Trust

The newly-formed Wolves 1877 Trust has now been formally recognised by the Football Supporters’ Association, giving them representation on a national level.

FSA representative for the Trust, Ciaran Barker, has been involved in the fan-led review into football and has represented Wolves supporters when speaking to MP Tracey Crouch, who is leading the review.

For Barker the key has been keeping the traditions of Wolves alive, which includes protecting their stadium, badge and statues.

"We used West Ham and Wolves as good and bad case studies – West Ham have lost their stadium and everything they identify themselves as," Barker said.

"Businesses have shut and the fans don't feel connected to their club or stadium anymore.

"What we have is the complete opposite. We have our stadium in the city centre and everything that goes with it. We have our matchday routines and a great atmosphere, with a single-tier stand with safe standing, but we could lose it.

"We need to protect that. We need to protect our statues, as well as the bars in the city centre that rely on Wolves.

"It really is bad at West Ham, you don't realise how bad it is until they tell you. I spoke about how good Fosun have been for us and in general we're all quite happy, but look how quickly things can go wrong."

Since then, the interim report has been published from the review, with the full report due in the Autumn.

It outlines plans to create a 'golden share' for fans, giving them veto powers over certain items – which could include grounds, badges, colours and competitions.

Barker added: "The golden share won't let you sack a manager or sell a player, it's all about protecting our cultural heritage, our stadiums and what really matters.