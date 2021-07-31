Steve Bull: Successful Marbella camp for Bruno

Wolverhampton Wanderers' manager Bruno Lage (Getty)

Results in pre-season are beside the point as fitness and minutes on the pitch are far more important.

Willy Boly’s injury is disappointing, but to see no other injuries from the 10-day trip is a relief.

They’ve gone out there and got a good pre-season under their belt, which is so important.

All that matters is that they’ve gone out there to do a job and they’ve done it well.

It will give Bruno Lage some ideas of how he wants to play, what tactics he will employ and who he wants to play.

It’s a good learning curve for him and it allows him and the team to get away from the hype in England and focus on the task at hand.

Their fitness will, more or less, be ready to go. It’s all about fine-tuning the team now to get ready for that Leicester game.

Captain Conor Coady returned on Monday, too, with his usual big smile. He’s a born leader and a team leader, not just an individual who thinks he’s the best thing since sliced bread. He looks after the whole team.