Bruno Lage: Wolves cannot live in the past

Bruno Lage (Getty/Wolves)

Former manager Nuno Espirito Santo was popular among the squad and fans after four successful years at Molineux, but departed at the end of a disappointing 2020/21 season.

A new dawn has arrived in Lage and the head coach wants his players to concentrate on what he is trying to build.

Lage said: "We cannot live from the past. I was here when they started this cycle of four years, because I was at Sheffield Wednesday, and I could see what the previous staff and players did for the club.

"From the Championship, winning the league, and to the Europa League. Brilliant.

"Now, we need to understand one thing. No-one lives in the past or the future. Whether you were a good player or will be a good player is not important – it is day by day.

"We continue with the big ambition to bring success to the club.

"After four years now I need to see, in the eyes of the players, the ambition and motivation to keep going.

"Football is about that, work to bring success to the club and the fans."

With the Euros taking place this summer it has been a slow transfer window so far with Wolves expected to do some business in August.

And for Lage he is determined for a 'competitive' squad with quality in depth.

"The most important thing is to be competitive," he added.

"I spoke with our chairman one or two times per week and our sports director every day and they know I believe in that, the players should be competitive.

"That's why I believe we must create a competitive squad. I want two good players in each position.

"Sometimes I joke with the players and say you need to go to bed dreaming about your partner – he'll be ready to compete with you for your place.

"If you create that squad dynamic, I will be happy. We will have the solutions here. The players are competing and can improve. For the fans too, we can win more games and they can be more happy.

"We need to improve and create that competitive squad."

Several young players have been given an opportunity to impress in pre-season and the new manager has liked what he has seen.

When asked how impressed he has been with the young players, Lage said: "A lot. All the players I am happy with. All the kids.

"One good example is what they did in the second half against Las Palmas. They had the chance to work for me and they did very well.

"If we can do that in three weeks of work, now we have the whole squad with us and the ambition to play like that second half.