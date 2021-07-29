Wolves urged to speak with Trust

Wolves 1877 Trust first meeting

The club contacted supporters this week to announce they were scrapping loyalty point sales windows for home matches, instead selling tickets on a first come, first served basis for all members.

A scheme was also drawn up to give those members with the highest loyalty points an exclusive window for six games this season, but at a £20 cost on top of their £35 membership subscription.

Although the changes would allow different fans an opportunity to watch Wolves in person, those fans losing their loyalty points have felt betrayed – even with the additional £20 surcharge since dropped.

The way the news was communicated – by a circulated email – has also come under scrutiny and Trust chairman Payne has called on Wolves to use them to improve the communication with the fans.

"From the fan's point of view, the disgust that was shown, said it all," Payne said.

"From a personal point of view, as a season ticket holder for many years, I was flabbergasted at the way they put it out there.

"They sold previous memberships to fans and then suddenly decided to go in a different direction and tell them via email you can now pay extra money to get games and we'll take the loyalty points away.

"We spoke to them in a private meeting on Tuesday and it was mentioned, since then they've said they would revisit it.

"The first thing we would like them to do, if they're going to do this sort of thing, is ask them to come and talk to the Trust.

"Let us know what you're thinking. We can take it to fans as an independent body and ask for the honest views of the fans on what they think of what the club is planning.

"We can then take those views back to the club and let them know what the fans think.

"If need be, they can then work with what the fans are saying and maybe amend or use some of the ideas to the advantage of the club and have the fans at heart.