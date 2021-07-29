Wolves' home work will be just as hard

Bruno Lage (Getty Images).

During their 10-day stay at the Marbella Football Centre, Bruno Lage put his team through their paces with intense training sessions.

And the new head coach is keeping his players on their toes as they will train again today in preparation for the new Premier League season, after only arriving back yesterday afternoon.

Having played two friendlies in three days in Marbella – beating Real Betis 1-0 and losing 3-2 to Las Palmas – Wolves now have another quick turnaround with back-to-back games.

First they travel to face Stoke on Saturday, before making a journey the opposite way down the M6 to play Coventry.

It is not yet clear whether many first-team players will feature in both games, but it is expected that the full squad will travel to both fixtures. A number of under-23 players that did not travel to Spain will likely get a chance to impress, particularly against Coventry.

Star striker Raul Jimenez is extremely unlikely to feature in both games as he continues to get back to full fitness following his fractured skull injury.

He did play 60 minutes against Real Betis – following his 34-minute outing at Crewe – but was not included in the squad to play Las Palmas.