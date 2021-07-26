Nelson Semedo: Wolves are learning from Bruno Lage

Nelson Semedo (Getty)

Wolves recorded their first pre-season victory at the second attempt with a 1-0 win over Real Betis at the club’s warm-weather summer camp on Saturday evening.

Semedo played a key role in the victory. The wing-back, playing his first friendly of the summer, crossed for forgotten man Patrick Cutrone to find the corner as Lage recorded his first Wolves win.

Wolves take on another Spanish opponent, Las Palmas, this evening (6pm BST) as the schedule heats up in the continental sunshine, and Portuguese international Semedo feels each and every warm-up fixture is crucial as the team try to take on Lage’s ideas.

“It’s very important, because we have a new coach, we have Bruno, and we are trying to get in his ideas and in his way of playing, and we’re training hard,” said Semedo, who joined up with his club colleagues last Wednesday. “It’s always good to have a game to put into action what we are training.

“It was nice. I’ve been working with the team since Wednesday, getting good sensations, good feelings, trying to get in the ideas of the coach as well and it was a good game for us.

“It’s been very nice. Some of the players I know, some of my friends (who played under him), have told me good things about him and it’s been very nice working with him.”

Former Barcelona right wing-back Semedo, 27, was granted a longer summer break due to his exertions with Portugal in the European Championship.

But he was expected to gain more minutes in the legs against Las Palmas. Next weekend is another busy one for Lage’s side, with back-to-back friendlies closer to home at Stoke and Coventry on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

The clash with Las Palmas, which is available to be streamed, has been moved to an evening kick-off from the scheduled 9.30am start.

Semedo wants his assist for striker Cutrone to set a familiar trend for the forthcoming campaign. He added: “I hope so. We hope so. We will work on it, try to get better and better and let’s hope to have more opportunities like this.

“It’s very hot! We’re not on our holidays anymore, but it’s good to have somewhere else to do our training and to get better together, get better physically, and then get back to Compton and do our work.”

There were debut Wolves appearances against La Liga outfit Betis for goalkeeper Jose Sa and defender Yerson Mosquera.

Semedo said the Wolves players are working to help the new additions to feel at home.

Striker Raul Jimenez also continued to step-up his return from a fractured skull on the field.