Steve Bull: Brilliant to see Wolves talisman Raul Jimenez back on the pitch

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez

Even though we knew it was coming, his first appearance eight months on from his frightening injury was still special.

I’ve no doubt it will have lifted his team-mates, in the same way it has boosted us supporters. Seeing someone come back from the kind of injury Jimenez suffered is inspiring.

When it first happened last November there were fears he might never play again. Now he is back and I am sure eager to make up for lost time.

No Wolves fan needs telling what a huge miss Jimenez was last season. If he can recapture his form from before the injury - and I for one am confident he can - it will be a huge boost to Bruno Lage this season.

I expect Jimenez’s return will also have a positive impact on Fabio Silva. Last season he showed glimpses of the striker he can be but obviously, being a teenager, there are also things he still needs to learn. He could wish for no better tutor than Jimenez and I am really interested to see how that relationship develops.

Of course, you never want to lose matches. But I have never been one to read anything into pre-season results. The games are primarily fitness exercises with a focus on perfecting shape. The results really do not matter.

Wolves play their next game against Real Betis in Spain tonight when we should get another look at some of the new signings, with goalkeeper Jose Sa likely to be involved for the first time.

In terms of the business still to be done this window, I’d like to see the club bring in a couple of players with Premier League experience to go with the youngsters.