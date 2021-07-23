Wolves stars are feeling the heat with Marbella training

Wolves in training in Spain (Photo: Wolves/Getty) Wolves in training in Spain (Photo: Wolves/Getty) Wolves in training in Spain (Photo: Wolves/Getty) Wolves in training in Spain (Photo: Wolves/Getty) Wolves in training in Spain (Photo: Wolves/Getty)

The squad flew out from Birmingham on Tuesday for the start of their eight-day camp in Spain.

Based at the Marbella Football Centre, the key word for new boss Bruno Lage has been ‘intensity’.

When pre-season training started at Compton just over two weeks ago, the players available were put through intense training sessions in preparation for the new Premier League campaign with double training sessions each day.

And there has been no let-up in Marbella with Lage putting his players through the same schedule, starting at 8.30am every morning – before returning later in the day for an evening session.

Gym sessions have also been a regular occurrence during the training camp, as Wolves take advantage of the facilities on offer.

After finishing their coronavirus isolation period, new signings Jose Sa and Yerson Mosquera met up with their new team-mates for the first time before flying out to Spain.

Since then, they have been joining in with training as they build up to their first displays in an old gold shirt.

Supporters should get the chance to see them play for Wolves for the first time tomorrow when the team face Real Betis in a pre-season friendly.