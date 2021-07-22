Ruben Neves in Wolves training amid Manchester United links

Ruben Neves (AMA)

Neves has been the subject of transfer speculation this summer with both Arsenal and United linked, but the Express & Star understands recent reports of United ‘moving ahead’ of the Gunners in signing him are wide of the mark.

It is understood United have not yet made an approach to sign Neves.

The 24-year-old is under contract at Molineux until 2024 and is likely to attract attention, but it is understood Wolves will not be forced into selling him.

It is understood, however, that they would listen to the right offer which is believed to cost upwards of £45million.

Neves is currently training with the team in Marbella for their warm-weather training camp.

Supporters have been clamouring for news on the Portuguese star with no pictures being released of him training, but the Express & Star understands he is with the group and returned as planned this week following the European Championships.

Leander Dendoncker has also not been pictured with the team as he will join up with them on Saturday following an extended break after the Euros.

Conor Coady and Adama Traore will meet up next week after the trip to Marbella.

Meanwhile, the Express & Star understands there has been no approach from Sampdoria for Patrick Cutrone.

The Italian striker has been linked with a move back to his homeland but it is believed no formal approach has come in for him.

However, a recent Instagram post from his agent Federico Pastorello implies the forward will leave Molineux sooner rather than later.