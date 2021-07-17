Crewe 1 Wolves 0: Liam Keen and Nathan Judah on Raul Jimenez return and Francisco Trincao debut - WATCH

By Nathan Judah

Liam Keen spoke to Nathan Judah following the 1-0 pre-season defeat at Crewe as Raul Jimenez returned and Francisco Trincao made his debut.

In his first game in charge Bruno Lage named a strong team but in the blazing heat they failed to get going.

Young midfielder Taylor Perry was arguably Wolves’ best player in a drab first half showing in which Crewe looked most lively.

After introducing eight academy players at half-time, the youngsters started poorly and quickly fell behind from a Christopher Long tap-in.

The much-changed Wolves side did begin to look after the ball better as the half progressed, but failed to threaten going forward and were condemned to defeat on their first pre-season outing.

