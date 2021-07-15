Wolves launch new home kit for 2021/22

Raul Jimenez. Picture: Wolves

Designed by Castore, it features the club's iconic gold strip with matching gold socks and black shorts. The socks also feature a black Wolves logo on the front.

The kit is available in both replica and authentic versions. The authentic strip will be identical to the kit worn by the first team, while the replica jersey will come in at almost half the price for adults.

Replica shirts are £55 for adults, £40 for juniors, while infant kits are £42 and baby kits are £38. The authentic jersey, available only in adult sizes, cost £100.

In a statement describing the kits, the club said: "Both the authentic and replica range enjoy detailed colour matching and dyeing, ensuring the fabric is matched correctly to the Wolves Pantone 130 C Old Gold.

"A matte shine jacquard fabric emulates the flow and movement of players on the pitch, a modern rib neckline brings contrast pop colours, and the displaced angular seam lines and contrast colour side body panels bring a modern, impactful look and feel.

"The authentic jerseys enjoy laser cut detail at high sweat zones to ensure maximum breathability and minimal distraction from the jersey for players, so they can concentrate on their game."

For the first time in three seasons replica jerseys will also be available in women's sizes. Junior jerseys feature the Silverbug branding, rather than ManBetX.

Vinny Clark, Wolves general manager for commercial operations, said: “It's great to finally look forward to the new season with the launch of our first Castore match kit range.

“We've worked hard with Castore to ensure the design of kit meets the expectations of our fans and with the club taking on the manufacture of the replica range, it's great that we have been able to have greater focus and control over the product assortment.

“Women’s sizes were a must for us, and we are now able to sell baby replica as well infant kits which demonstrates further expansion to the range. The kit is completely bespoke to Wolves and, most importantly, we have been able to hold our £55 price point for adult replica jerseys with most Premier League clubs substantially beyond that.

“The brand change coincides with an exciting new era for the club and we hope fans will wear their old gold jerseys with pride as we head into the new season.”

Wolves have warned supporters to assess the Castore size guide, which differs from the club's previous kit providers.