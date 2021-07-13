Supporters’ Trust is hailed a massive step for Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Nelson Semedo celebrates in front of the fans

The Wolves 1877 Trust is replacing the Fans’ Parliament and will be independent of the club, with the aim of achieving a broader membership base and providing more fans with a voice.

Formally launched this month, it has been set up following several months of work after the Parliament first voted to move to Trust status late last year.

“This is a massive step for Wolves supporters,” said Neil Dady, a former Parliament chairman who sits on the Trust steering group. “Anyone can join, anyone can have their say. Most Premier League clubs have Trusts in place and we hope to achieve a higher level of consultation with the club by going down this route.

“This was an important step for us to take and we believe it can strengthen the relationship between the club and supporters.”

The Trust, which costs £5-per-year to join, will hold its first meeting at the Emerald Club, on Cross Street, on Thursday, July 22.

An open letter to Wolves chairman Jeff Shi has been submitted, including a memorandum of understanding. Members are requesting a face-to-face meeting with the club at the earliest opportunity in order to establish ‘ongoing dialogue with the real decision-makers’.

The letter states: “We do not expect a place on the board, we do not want to run the club, we seek to add value as the ‘critical friend’ every organisation needs, if it is to truly have empathy with all its stakeholders.”

Dady explained: “The Premier League guidelines state that when a supporters’ trust is in place, a club is obligated to enter consultation.

“The indications have been that Wolves will welcome the formation of the Trust.

“It is there for the supporters and our first task will be to try and get as many members as possible.

“But it should also prove useful for the club, to have the Trust there to consult with and gauge the opinions of the fanbase. Supporters can bring real value to the running of the club.”

Considered ground-breaking when first launched in 2006, the Fans’ Parliament met with the club’s senior management four times a year and had its say on a variety of different topics, from kit choices to offering formalised opinion on ticket prices and sending a delegation to inspect the rail seating at Celtic.

But the fact members were ultimately chosen by the club led to accusations the group was a closed shop. Moving to Trust status with a democratically-elected board erases that problem, while the organisation will also have a greater influence in the national Football Supporters’ Association.

Meetings will still be held several times a year, often with guest speakers, but there will be a move towards creating more focus groups, with subjects such as ticketing and stadium development high among the priorities.

The Trust’s constitution, meanwhile, demands discussions of all meetings be minuted, a full AGM will be held within 12 months of the launch, with all members able to stand for election to the committee.

“The Parliament did some very good work but in recent years many fans were starting to question its credibility,” said Sam Payne, the Parliament chairman who will now take on the same role with the Trust. “They thought the Parliament was too easily controlled by the club.

“The Trust is entirely independent and will be open, honest, democratic and ultimately a voice for all supporters.

“The message to fans is that this is their chance to have their say.”