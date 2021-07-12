Steve Bull: Wolves need experience now

Portugal's Francisco Trincao celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game from a penaltyduring the 2021 UEFA European Under-21 Championship

Portuguese winger Trincao has joined from Barcelona on a season-long loan, with the option to buy for around £25million next summer.

The 21-year-old follows centre-half Yerson Mosquera, 20, through the door while full-back Rayan Ait-Nouri, also 20, has been snapped up as well.

But Bull, Wolves’ all-time top scorer, has reemphasised the need for more know-how in central areas before Bruno Lage begins the 2021/22 campaign.

“Trincao is one to get excited about, but I still think other positions on the pitch are more important,” said Bull.

“With him coming in, we’ve got a lot of wingers – Daniel Podence, Pedro Neto and Adama Traore as well.

“It’s always nice to have players coming in, especially from Barcelona, and it seems Bruno wants a bigger squad to work with. But I want to see some concrete experience in now, to hold these kids together.

“They’ve got to concentrate on central midfield and centre-half as I think we’re still a bit light in those areas.

“A bit of experience at centre-half and in midfield would just top it off, to get the season off to a good start.”

Wolves began pre-season last week and some of the more experienced players are gradually returning from international duty.

Willy Boly is understood to have reported back last Friday and should be able to play a part in the first friendly at Crewe this coming Saturday.

The 30-year-old is one of the most experienced players in the squad, and Bull wants more like him to arrive before this window ends.

He added: “I think that’s what they’re crying out for at the moment. I think Bruno will want that as well.