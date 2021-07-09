The Wolves players who could make the Crewe cut

Bruno Lage (Getty/Wolves) Bruno Lage has begun imposing his philosophy to his new Wolves charges this week ahead of their pre-season schedule.

The 45-year-old Portuguese boss has been working to get his philosophy across before the game a week on Saturday at Gresty Road.

And here, we take a look at the options Lage has available and what his first Wolves XI might be.

Goalkeeper

John Ruddy seems a pretty safe bet to start between the sticks.

Rui Patricio, who has been linked with a move to Roma, is currently taking time off after his involvement with Portugal at the Euros.

Wolves have Matija Sarkic and Andreas Sondergaard in the keeping ranks, and Lage will probably be keen to have a look at those two – Sarkic having impressed on loan at Shrewsbury last term.

But you would imagine 34-year-old Ruddy, fresh from signing a one-year deal, will be the starter.

Defence

Of course, we don’t know exactly what formation Lage will go with yet, but there is a feeling he will look to build on the foundations laid by Nuno Espirito Santo.

And looking at the names available, maybe a 3-4-1-2 system would suit most for this one.

Willy Boly, Romain Saiss and Max Kilman could be the centre-backs, with new-boy Yerson Mosquera getting a run out as a substitute.

Looking at the wing-backs – or full-backs – Ki-Jana Hoever and Fernando Marcal seem the most obvious options, for now. Rayan Ait-Nouri’s permanent move is in the process of being wrapped up while Nelson Semedo is on a break.

Midfield

It is an area most fans want to see strengthened, and midfield does appear a little light for the Crewe game.

Leander Dendoncker was away at the Euros with Belgium while Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves are resting after their Portugal exploits at the tournament.

That leaves Morgan Gibbs-White and Owen Otasowie as the more out-and-out midfielders, while Daniel Podence could fill the playmaker role if the 3-4-1-2 is preferred.

Should Lage opt to go with a back four, Saiss could perhaps slot into the middle of the park to help the younger Gibbs-White and even younger Otasowie.

Attack

Fabio Silva appears to be a sure-fire starter up front, having developed well in the second half of last season, and Raul Jimenez could be deemed ready to start alongside the youngster.

The hope is that the Mexican star will be fit for the start of next season and they will want to build him up over the next month.

New signing Francisco Trincao could be involved, while fellow attacker Adama Traore is on his summer break.