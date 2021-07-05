Wolves announce season ticket price increases

Wolves fans at Molineux. Credit: AMA Season ticket details - courtesy of Wolves

Prices are going up in all stands with the biggest jump in the Billy Wright Stand, where adult fans in the central section of the upper tier will pay £733, an increase of £105 on the 2019-20 campaign.

The cheapest adult season tickets at Molineux remain in the Stan Cullis and Sir Jack Hayward Stands, which are now priced at £549 compared to £514 two seasons ago.

While Wolves’ prices remain the most expensive in the West Midlands, supporters who did not request a refund for the four matches played behind closed doors at the end of the 2019-20 season will be awarded a pro-rata discount, meaning they will actually pay less for their ticket this time around.

Wolves’ general manager for commercial operations Vinny Clark said the new pricing structure had been established following months of data analysis.

He said: “Our data showed that our average prices across all categories were somewhat lower when compared to clubs in and around us in the Premier League table, and we have been clear that we would look to realign pricing for the coming season to reduce the commercial disadvantage this gives us.

“We have also given a commitment that any price increases would be fair and reasonable so that Wolves remain accessible to our core fanbase and future generations. I believe that this pricing structure achieves all of this.”

One of the most eye-catching increases is for supporters aged over 65. Those sitting in the central area of the Billy Wright Stand upper will now pay £476, a jump of £104.

Clark continued: “When people compare ticket prices across clubs, they very often look at the cheapest ticket at each, however there are several clubs who strategically price a very small number of seats at an eye-catchingly low price to favour well in these comparisons, and this is something that we refuse to do at Wolves. Benchmarking against our peers is also much more complex than comparing headline ticket prices.

“For example, when we looked at the prices of our 65+ category and viewed these prices as a percentage of the adult price, our prices came in at 55-57% of the adult price. This is significantly lower than the Premier League average of 70%, which is why we have increased the percentage to be around 65% for the 65+ category. This is a good example of the type of logic we have used to find anomalies in our pricing which we felt should be addressed.

“We have also made the decision to increase the pricing for season tickets in the central areas of the Billy Wright Upper, which we consider to be ‘the best seats in the house’. Comparisons to similarly positioned tickets at other clubs demonstrated to us that our pricing in this area was lower than average.

“70% of season ticket holders have been offered a renewal price of less than £34 per game, which we feel is good value when measured against our progress on the field over the past four seasons.”

Supporters have until midnight on July 30 to renew their ticket. Those aged over-65, or those with a registered disability who do not yet feel comfortable returning to Molineux will be given the option to defer their ticket.