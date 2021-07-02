Mel Eves backs Dion Sanderson to make the Wolves grade - if he stays

Dion Sanderson of Wolverhampton Wanderers (AMA)

Wolves want to keep academy product Sanderson despite receiving bids from both Newcastle and Sunderland.

The 21-year-old centre-half shone on loan in League One for Sunderland last season, leading to a £1million offer from the Black Cats.

Newcastle have made a similar bid as well, but Wolves are understood to be keen for him to stay.

And Eves – who broke through the reserve ranks before making 213 first-team appearances and scoring 53 goals – wants Sanderson to stick around, too.

“It was a different set-up in my day as there weren’t any loans, really, but Dion has been out and played some games,” said Eves.

“These days, it’s not that common for local lads to come through and it’s that bit more special now when it does happen.

“Of course, Morgan Gibbs-White came back last season and it was great to see him. He got himself a goal and did well.

“So, it would be nice if Dion could go on to do something similar.

“From what I’ve seen, he’s impressed me.

“He’s a good age and has had a season playing at centre-half at Sunderland.

“And it’s great if you can produce your own rather than buying from elsewhere.”

Sanderson, from Wednesfield, is the nephew of Olympic gold medallist Tessa Sanderson and has been at the club since 2007.

He has one year to go on his contract at Molineux – with the club having the option to extend for a further year – and Wolves are understood to be planning on giving him a new deal.

Sanderson is currently nursing a back injury picked up during his time at Sunderland and has been doing rehab work at Compton over the past few weeks.

He played 27 times for the Black Cats last season and previously had a loan spell at Cardiff. His one Wolves senior appearances came against Villa in the Carabao Cup two years ago.

“Dion’s that right-sided centre-half, and also in terms of the youngsters you’ve got Max Kilman as a left-footer and Christian Marques who’s a sweeper,” added Eves.

“From a business point of view, it would make sense to Fosun as business people to keep him.

“I’m sure they’ll be looking at that and from the fans’ point of view, it’d be nice to look at developing Dion as a prospect for the first team.

“Of course, you can’t do anything out of sentiment, but if there is the chance, then that’s brilliant.”

Meanwhile, young Wolves forward Theo Corbeanu has been included in Canada’s squad for the Gold Cup.

The 19-year-old is part of a 23-man squad for the tournament, which begins later this month.

Corbeanu scored on his international debut against Bermuda in March.