Former Wolves boss Nuno in pole position for Tottenham job

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo (PA)

Since leaving Wolves last month in a move instigated by the club, Nuno has also held discussions with both Crystal Palace and Everton.

But the Portuguese has now emerged as the leading candidate for the Spurs job, with it being said that he could be in place next week.

According to reports in the capital, Nuno has been in extensive talks over becoming their new head coach.

Tottenham’s new managing director, Fabio Paratici is thought to be an admirer of the 47-year-old.

And while Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is believed to have wanted a more

attack-minded manager, he is also said to be a fan of Nuno’s ability to develop young players.

Their search for a new boss in the wake of Jose Mourinho’s departure has proved arduous.

Mauricio Pochettino, Hansi Flick and Antonio Conte were sounded out in the initial stages of the search. Ex-Roma boss Paulo Fonseca looked set to join before Tottenham pulled the plug at the last minute.

Gennaro Gattuso was later targeted but then interest was dropped.