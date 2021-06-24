Wolves fans to wait for season ticket details

GV / general view of the pitch at Molineux Stadium the home of Wolverhampton Wanderers. (AMA)

Supporters made their long-awaited return to Molineux for the final game of last campaign – and last game of Nuno Espirito Santo's reign – as 4,500 watched the 2-1 loss to Manchester United.

But the club are yet to confirm season ticket details, with it still unclear how many fans will be allowed inside the ground next term.

And it is understood an announcement will not come until the picture is clearer on lockdown restrictions, which are currently slated to end on July 19.

Wolves are understood to be comfortable with the stance and believe it is a fairer approach for supporters, rather than selling season tickets and then having to offer refunds as games cannot be fulfilled.

Fans have been attending games at the ongoing Euros and the club expect to have supporters in the ground for the first home game of next term, against Tottenham Hotspur.

However, they are not yet safe in the knowledge that everyone who will want to purchase season tickets can go to all of the matches and are therefore choosing to wait, although other teams – including fierce rivals Albion – have put them up for sale.

The club addressed the topic of tickets as a whole during their recent Ask Wolves video series, with commercial operations director Vinny Clark hinting at a price increase.

"From a ticketing perspective, we are looking forward to welcoming bigger crowds back to Molineux next season," said Clark.

"One topic that is high on the agenda currently is ticket pricing and I feel it's important to be clear that following a lot of work benchmarking against pricing structures of our peers in the Premier League, a realignment of pricing is necessary to bring us up to parity with clubs that we believe offer a similar value proposition."