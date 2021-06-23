Mel Eves: Good value key for Wolves this summer

Wolves boss Bruno Lage (Photo: Wolves)

Bruno Lage kicked off his business for the summer last week by signing young centre-half Yerson Mosquera for around £4.5million.

More activity is expected – especially once the Euros are done and dusted – and Eves expects Wolves to search far and wide in a bid to find the right quality, at a good price.

“If you’re looking for someone really reliable, then obviously someone with Premier League experience – without too many miles on the clock – is what you want,” said Eves, who played 214 games and scored 53 goals for Wolves.

“But they’re often the most expensive, and I can understand Wolves buying young and developing them, as they have done with Diogo Jota and Pedro Neto.

“From a business point of view, that makes perfect sense.

“You also want to that right balance of youth and experience, though.

“The thing is now, football is a global game and it’s a case of who’s available, and whether Wolves see it as value for money.

“I imagine that they’ll be keeping their options open and looking everywhere, as you’re looking for that value.”

The signing of Mosquera saw Wolves tap into the South American market – more accessible with new government guidelines – and Eves hopes they can do effective business, to give new boss Lage the best chance of success.

“It’s going to be easier for them to tap into certain markets with the new rules, and they’ve got to take advantage because other teams will,” added Eves.

“From a business point of view, again, you’re looking for that value for money.