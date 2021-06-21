John Richards: Raul will shine again for Wolves

Raul Jimenez (AMA)

Jimenez has spent months out with a fractured skull but Wolves are hoping he will play a full part in next season.

And Richards, who scored 194 goals in his time at Molineux, cannot wait to see him leading the line again.

“I just think he’s going to give the team, the club and the fans a massive boost,” said Richards.

“He’s such a quality player and even if he’s only operating at 90 or 95 per cent to start off with, he’s still really going to make an impact.

“The pre-season build-up will be really helpful to him in terms of getting back to match fitness, at the level he was before.

“But it’s an exciting time. He’s had all the best medical advice, and he’ll know full well he is able to come back.

“It’s just a case of getting back to match fitness, and with someone of his quality, it won’t take many games.”

Jimenez – who has scored 34 goals in 86 Premier League games – will wear a protective headguard for the rest of his career. Richards, though, is confident his ability will still shine through.

“I do believe he will be back to how he was,” he added.

“I actually would have been a bit more concerned about him coming back if it was a serious leg injury.

“If you get a serious ankle injury, a tendon injury or leg break, you do get the question marks of whether they will be the same.