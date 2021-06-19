Steve Bull: Wolves need experience after Yerson Mosquera signing

Steve Bull (AMA)

We had been waiting for a couple of weeks to see what might happen, and Mosquera is the first to arrive under Bruno Lage.

It’s interesting they have gone for a younger player as we’ve said plenty of times about needing to bring more experience in.

But a new signing can always bring fresh enthusiasm, and he sounds like he has potential.

I won’t pretend to know a lot about Mosquera but I’ve read up on him and big teams are said to have looked at him.

He has experience of proper senior football, at least.

The club seem to be excited about him as well, so, hopefully, he proves to be a good asset.

It might be a similar situation to that of Max Kilman – biding his time, waiting for the chance, and making sure he grasps the opportunity when it comes along.

He’ll be one for the future and there to support the first-team squad.

Let’s hope we are able to get the right balance in the squad, though.

You always want those youngsters – to develop and learn from the older heads – but there is still a long way to go on the transfer front.

I saw Kenny Hibbitt say the backbone of the team needs reinforcing, and I agree with that completely.

If you can get that strength down the middle of the park, the other areas should take care of themselves a bit more so.

Fingers crossed, we can get a few in before the first game of the season, and another big thing is making sure we don’t sell ourselves short.

We need a bigger squad to make sure if there are any injuries, we have quality in reserve.

We saw it last season, there were many times where the bench were all pretty much 21 or under.

That knowhow is essential, so let’s get a good number of quality players through the door over the next couple of months.

Finally, I would just like to say thank you to everyone who joined me and Johnny Phillips at Molineux last night.

We had an audience of around 100 people, all socially distanced, for the England v Scotland match and held a charity auction, raising important funds for Compton Care.