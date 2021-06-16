Wolves set to sign Colombian defender Yerson Mosquera

A general view of Molineux, home of Wolverhampton Wanderers (PA)

A deal for the 20-year-old is nearing completion, for a fee of around £4.5million.

Mosquera has been playing for Atletico Nacional in his homeland and also been linked to both Manchester United and Manchester City, as well as Belgian side Club Brugge.

Wolves are now set to get him in, and it is understood he will be a part of Lage's first-team squad going into next season.

Mosquera has made 16 appearances in the Colombian Primera A. Recruitment staff are believed to see him as a significant coup given there was interest from several clubs, and are excited over how much potential he has.

This is the first time the club have utilised new government rules which allow access to young talent outside the European Union, and it is understood the signing could not have happened before Brexit.

Technical director Scott Sellars recently said on the rules: "We certainly have to spend a lot of time on it; it’s not just looking at the player and saying he’s a really good player, we’re going to have to go on to the GB calculator and see if we can actually sign the boy, so it’s made the market more difficult.